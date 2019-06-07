Hexx (HXX) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Hexx has a total market capitalization of $780,906.00 and $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hexx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Hexx has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hexx alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,087.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.34 or 0.03141320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.01474036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.41 or 0.05051611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.01106370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00102434 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.01040139 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00330224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00020044 BTC.

About Hexx

Hexx (HXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. Hexx’s official website is hexxcoin.net . Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin . The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hexx Coin Trading

Hexx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hexx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hexx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hexx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.