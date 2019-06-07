Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) rose 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 1,229,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,184,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

HLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 2.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 274,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 173,969 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 621,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 413,761 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,493,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after buying an additional 51,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,544,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 390,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 414.5% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 113,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 91,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

