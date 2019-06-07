Healthequity (HQY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $83.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

HQY has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.92.

HQY stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. Healthequity has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 13.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Healthequity had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthequity will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $265,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $876,200. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

