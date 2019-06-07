Head to Head Contrast: Camden National (CAC) versus Akbank T.A.S. (AKBTY)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Camden National and Akbank T.A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $189.55 million 3.50 $53.07 million $3.39 12.60 Akbank T.A.S. $7.51 billion 0.56 $1.65 billion N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Camden National and Akbank T.A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camden National currently has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.61%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Akbank T.A.S. does not pay a dividend. Camden National pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 27.70% 12.73% 1.28% Akbank T.A.S. 17.65% 14.84% 1.68%

Risk and Volatility

Camden National has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camden National beats Akbank T.A.S. on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; marketing and pricing activities related treasury products; and the provision of long-term funding services, providing funding facility that reflects country risk, diversifying funding resources, and forming a base of international investors. Further, it engages in leasing activities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 780 branches in Turkey and 1 branch internationally. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

