Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.61

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 2782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $661.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.95 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,800,000 after acquiring an additional 116,134 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

