Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,014,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,544,616,000 after acquiring an additional 886,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,907,634,000 after acquiring an additional 815,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,290,515.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,585,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total transaction of $21,396,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,594 shares of company stock valued at $43,418,598 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $205.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $155.06 and a 1 year high of $206.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

