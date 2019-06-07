GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.48.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

