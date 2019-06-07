Guess? (GES) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-5% to ~$672-678 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.80 million.Guess? also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.19-1.31 EPS.

Guess? stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. 1,417,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,882. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.45. Guess? has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.78 million. Guess? had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Guess? will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Guess? and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

