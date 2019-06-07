Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ: OMAB) in the last few weeks:

6/7/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/30/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

5/30/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/22/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/19/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OMAB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.25. 306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,126. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 37.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.6864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 639.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 54,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

