GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Stake Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 159.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRUB. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 118.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth $168,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRUB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on GrubHub from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush set a $100.00 price objective on GrubHub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on GrubHub to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.91.

In other GrubHub news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $70,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney purchased 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,035.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,594.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,545 shares of company stock worth $259,902. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRUB opened at $63.14 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. GrubHub had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $323.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrubHub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

