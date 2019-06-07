Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.53 Million Position in HFF, Inc. (HF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HFF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in HFF by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in HFF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of HFF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HFF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HFF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HFF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE HF opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.67. HFF, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.27. HFF had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $159.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HFF, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HFF

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the consumers and providers of capital in the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, bridge loans, entity level and mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, and tax exempt and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land, as well as senior, independent, and assisted living facilities.

