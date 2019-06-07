Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.27

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 4050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $184,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,645.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,054,218 shares of company stock worth $11,456,438 in the last 90 days. 4.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,899,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,315 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,980,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

