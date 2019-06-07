Granite Construction Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (GVA)

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

GVA stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The construction company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.35). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $619.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

