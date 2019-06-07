Grand City Properties (GYC) Given a €24.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.46 ($28.45).

Shares of GYC stock opened at €22.56 ($26.23) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

