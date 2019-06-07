GPM Metals (GPM) Stock Price Down 11.1%

GPM Metals Inc (CVE:GPM) fell 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 128,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 61,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

GPM Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal mineral assets include the Pasco gold property covering an area of 5,500 hectares located in the Cerro de Pasco Mining District, Central Highlands, Peru; and the Rory claim group consisting of 40 staked claims located in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

