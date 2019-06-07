Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) a €15.60 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.60 ($18.14) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSM. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.30 ($16.63) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.41 ($22.57).

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €14.78 ($17.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12 month low of €12.61 ($14.66) and a 12 month high of €25.74 ($29.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

