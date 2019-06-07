Go-Ahead Group (GOG) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,000 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,260 ($29.53) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC lowered Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,970 ($25.74) to GBX 2,010 ($26.26) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Go-Ahead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,976.33 ($25.82).

GOG opened at GBX 2,054.56 ($26.85) on Friday. Go-Ahead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,112 ($27.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $893.69 million and a P/E ratio of 13.52.

In related news, insider David Brown sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13), for a total value of £107,600 ($140,598.46).

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

