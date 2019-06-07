Global Financial Private Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.62. 178,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.42.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

