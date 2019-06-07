GFS Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,007,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,331,000 after acquiring an additional 110,585 shares in the last quarter. Valentine Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,309,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 343.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 116,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 90,045 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 85,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2,293.1% in the fourth quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 86,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 82,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,636. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $74.06.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

