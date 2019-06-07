Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $29,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.35 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,953 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $127,185.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

