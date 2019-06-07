Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 489,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $27,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $65.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.24 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Andrew M. Stern sold 4,668 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $243,156.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 28,746 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $1,381,245.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,083 shares of company stock worth $3,658,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Sidoti set a $73.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark set a $66.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

