General Motors (GM) Shares Gap Up to $35.73

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.08, but opened at $35.73. General Motors shares last traded at $36.05, with a volume of 353697 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Get General Motors alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $1,299,874.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,713.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,260,923,000 after buying an additional 2,699,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “General Motors (GM) Shares Gap Up to $35.73” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/general-motors-gm-shares-gap-up-to-35-73.html.

About General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.