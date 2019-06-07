Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) CEO Sells $1,117,200.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $1,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,043,061.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $1,098,400.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $58.83 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Generac had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $470.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Generac by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

