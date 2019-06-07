Gemini Dollar Trading Up 0.2% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00012585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bibox. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $20.70 million and approximately $33.47 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00400319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.99 or 0.02516255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000426 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00152850 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 20,697,600 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

