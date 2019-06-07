Gas Market Cap Reaches $30.00 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Gas has a total market cap of $30.00 million and $3.60 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00037233 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Bitinka, Switcheo Network and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00398038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.79 or 0.02550327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00153434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004265 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Koinex, Bitbns, Bitinka, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Poloniex, Huobi, Coinnest, DragonEX, Binance, Gate.io and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

