Gary Weiss Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Ardent Leisure Ltd (ALG) Stock

Ardent Leisure Ltd (ASX:ALG) insider Gary Weiss bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,480,000.00 ($1,758,865.25).

Gary Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Gary Weiss bought 2,200,000 shares of Ardent Leisure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,739,000.00 ($1,942,553.19).

On Friday, May 10th, Gary Weiss bought 4,000,000 shares of Ardent Leisure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,980,000.00 ($3,531,914.89).

On Monday, April 15th, Gary Weiss bought 1,864,397 shares of Ardent Leisure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,199,988.46 ($1,560,275.50).

Shares of ASX:ALG opened at A$1.13 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10. Ardent Leisure Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.09 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of A$2.08 ($1.48). The company has a market cap of $542.07 million and a PE ratio of -5.51.

Ardent Leisure Group Limited invests in and operates leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia and the United States. The company operates through US Entertainment Centres and Australian Theme Parks segments. The US Entertainment Centres segment operates 41 entertainment centers in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Maryland, and Delaware.

