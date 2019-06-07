GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 53,835 Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,835 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,350,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,399,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,753,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 760,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 162,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 528,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 373,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 28,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $42.00 price target on Zillow Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. 153,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,729. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -179.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

