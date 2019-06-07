Future’s (FUTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities upped their target price on Future from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 785 ($10.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,162 ($15.18) on Tuesday. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,174 ($15.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $957.20 million and a P/E ratio of 132.05.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

