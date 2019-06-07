Future Generation Investment Company Ltd (FGX) Insider Buys A$50,002.13 in Stock

Future Generation Investment Company Ltd (ASX:FGX) insider Stephanie Lai bought 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$50,002.13 ($35,462.50).

Shares of FGX remained flat at $A$1.17 ($0.83) during trading hours on Friday. 91,160 shares of the company traded hands. Future Generation Investment Company Ltd has a 1 year low of A$1.12 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of A$1.17 ($0.83). The firm has a market cap of $462.85 million and a PE ratio of 17.92.

Future Generation Investment Company Profile

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

