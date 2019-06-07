Fusion (FSN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.58 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $37.55 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusion has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00014163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Cobinhood and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00018793 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,717,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

