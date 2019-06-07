FS KKR Capital (FSK) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NYSE:FSK opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.38 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 40,480 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $249,356.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,362 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

