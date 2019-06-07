freenet (FNTN) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.70 ($29.88) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.82 ($25.37).

Shares of FNTN traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €17.22 ($20.02). The stock had a trading volume of 175,769 shares. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

