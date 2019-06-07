Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA: FRA):

5/24/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/20/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/9/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/8/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €78.00 ($90.70) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/18/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €78.00 ($90.70) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/15/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:FRA traded up €1.10 ($1.28) during trading on Friday, reaching €74.30 ($86.40). 58,638 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

