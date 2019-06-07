Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Receives $83.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.76.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.54 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 20.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 83.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franco Nevada has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $79.00.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.