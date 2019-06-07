Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Stake Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $333,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,001.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,667. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FOXF stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

