Forterra (FRTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRTA. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Forterra and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Forterra from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Forterra stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.31. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forterra will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Bradley acquired 40,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lori M. Browne acquired 6,118 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,796.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,708.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 82,863 shares of company stock worth $331,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,293,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 91,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,331,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $1,446,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

