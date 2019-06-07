Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.61. Forrester Research posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 1.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $138,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,335.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Forrester Research by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Forrester Research by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Forrester Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 302,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FORR opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

