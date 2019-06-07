Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOCS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $3,563,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 362,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.