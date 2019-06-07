Flowchain Reaches Market Cap of $3.68 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for approximately $5.33 or 0.00066750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 3% against the dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $590,202.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $764.52 or 0.09581991 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038871 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001668 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013622 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

