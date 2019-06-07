Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.51 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.08.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $477.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,506.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,225 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,851 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $794,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 564,871 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $24,114,342.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 904,722 shares of company stock worth $39,360,883. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

