Five Below (FIVE) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Five Below earned a media sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Five Below’s ranking:

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE opened at $121.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. Five Below has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $364.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.28 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 9.43%. Five Below’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

In other Five Below news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 7,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $3,931,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,186,324.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,381 shares of company stock worth $7,344,004 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/five-below-five-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-infotrie-reports.html.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.