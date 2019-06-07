First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 122,822 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,168,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,822 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for about 1.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $536,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 334,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after buying an additional 73,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,437,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,609,555,000 after purchasing an additional 491,114 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.18 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $77.72 and a 52-week high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.21% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.28%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

