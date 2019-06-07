First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $68.65 Million in Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Stock

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,695,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,653,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $891,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $13,773,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $42,268,000.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $31,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Dettmer sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $164,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,173 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,661 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ WYND opened at $41.01 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $50.49.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Several research firms recently commented on WYND. Oppenheimer set a $66.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Wyndham Destinations to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

