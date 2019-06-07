Fiera Capital Corp Has $372,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,634,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,149,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,681,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,668,086,000 after buying an additional 895,469 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,422.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,807,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 34,529,539 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,672,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $738,521,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,641,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $795,439,000 after buying an additional 641,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $50.98 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In related news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/fiera-capital-corp-has-372000-holdings-in-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba.html.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.