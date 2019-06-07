Ferroglobe (GSM) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.54. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 3274642 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.26.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $456.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,270,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

