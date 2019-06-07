FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 41.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in FedEx by 181.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in FedEx by 52.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (down from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.76.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total transaction of $4,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,715,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $29,547,039.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,032,888.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,650 shares of company stock valued at $34,751,470. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.14. 282,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $150.68 and a one year high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

