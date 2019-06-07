FBL Financial Group (FFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

FFG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut FBL Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded FBL Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $63.75 on Monday. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.72.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $203.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 385.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group in the first quarter worth $401,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group in the first quarter worth $542,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

