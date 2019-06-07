Faurecia (FURCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Faurecia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Faurecia has a 1-year low of $43.15 and a 1-year high of $45.65.

About Faurecia

Faurecia SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive equipment in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive Seating, Interior Systems, and Clean Mobility. The Automotive Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, adjustment mechanisms, foam pads, trim covers, accessories, and electronic and pneumatic systems, as well as assembles front and rear seats.

