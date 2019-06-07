Extremely Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Fiore Gold (F) Stock Price

News headlines about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have been trending extremely negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a news sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

F stock remained flat at $C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 68,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,267. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fiore Gold has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

