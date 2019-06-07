Exfo (EXFO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exfo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.42.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exfo will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exfo stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.17% of Exfo worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

